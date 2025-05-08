Princess Eugenie’s emotional health confession brings Beatrice to tears

Princess Eugenie breaks down 20 year scoliosis battle in emotional podcast with Beatrice.

Princess Eugenie has opened up about her decades-long struggle with scoliosis, revealing the deeply personal journey that began with a life-altering diagnosis at just 12 years old.

Speaking on the Lessons From Our Mothers podcast alongside her sister, Beatrice, the 35-year-old royal became candid about the severity of her condition, one so serious it required major surgery.

Eugenie shared how the spinal curvature disorder shaped her adolescence and how their mother, Sarah Ferguson, played a pivotal role in helping her embrace the condition with strength and grace.

As Eugenie reflected on her journey toward self-acceptance, an emotional Princess Beatrice was seen holding back tears, clearly moved by her sister’s vulnerability and resilience.

"My mum basically moved into the hospital with me and was there every waking hour," she shared. "If I was ever in pain, she was right by my bedside."

The Duchess of York’s steadfast presence made a profound impact, offering comfort and care through Eugenie’s long recovery.

Reflecting on the experience, the princess acknowledged that many parents go through similar trials when their children face health challenges but emphasized just how vital her mother’s support was throughout her journey.