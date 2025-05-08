Kendrick Lamar and Drake set for another round at 2025 BET Awards

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are facing off in multiple categories, including 'Album of the Year'

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are taking their rivalry to the 2025 BET Awards.

Following their headline-grabbing lyrical feud over the past year, the two rap titans now find themselves going head-to-head in multiple categories at this year’s ceremony, BET announced on May 8.

Lamar leads with 10 nominations, including best male hip hop artist, album of the year for GNX, and video of the year for his blistering diss track Not Like Us. He’s also up for viewer’s choice awards and best collaboration for tracks like Like That, Luther, and 30 for 30.

Drake, meanwhile, trails closely with six nods, including best male hip hop artist — setting up a direct showdown with Lamar. He’s also nominated for best male R&B/pop artist, album of the year for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and video of the year for Family Matters — the track widely seen as a jab in the duo’s ongoing lyrical war.

Other nominees include Doechii, Future, and GloRilla, each with six nods as well.

Metro Boomin follows close behind with five nominations, while SZA and the Weeknd each received four. Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, Tedy Swims, and Ayra Starr have each earned three nods.

The ceremony airs live on June 9 from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.