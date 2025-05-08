Gigi Hadid sets record straight on Bradley Cooper rumours

Gigi Hadid celebrates 30th birthday with rumoured boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid recently shut down rumours about her relationship with Bradley Cooper by sharing a close photo with him from her 30th birthday party.

The American fashion model, who has reportedly been secretly dating Cooper for two years, celebrated her special day with the filmmaker over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi, 30 shared a carousel of photos from the star-studded April celebration, along with a heartwarming caption.

In the roundup of images, Gigi is seen surrounded by her loved ones – including her beau Cooper – with whom she was spotted locking her lips while cutting a multi-tier chocolate birthday cake.

She penned, “I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all!

The Guest in Residence designer, who shares daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, added, “I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week.”

Cooper’s daughter Lea, whom he shares with former partner Irina Shayk, has reportedly built a close bond with Khai.

A source close to the couple told People, “Bradley’s daughter Lea is so sweet and gentle with Khai.

For the unversed, the supermodel and the American filmmaker first met at a mutual friend’s child’s birthday party.