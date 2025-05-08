Tom Cruise reveals his dream in addition to movies

Tom Cruise has recently revealed his dream come true moment while promoting his upcoming movie, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.
The actor expressed his excitement as he stepped on stage for a press conference in Korea to talk about his highly-anticipated eighth movie in the franchise at the Lotte Tower in Jamsil, Seoul, on May 8.
“Movies are my dream, and coming to Korea is the same,” admitted the 62-year-old.
The Top Gun actor revealed, “It was my dream to come to Korea a long time ago. I can't believe it's already the 12th time I've achieved it. I wonder if it's real.”
Tom added that the “movie life has been that long,” and he is “proud to share this work with Korean fans once again,” calling it “a dream and a whole goal of life”.
Tom was later joined on stage by British actress Hayley Atwell, who reprises her role as Grace, a former thief turned IMF agent and ally to the actor's character, Ethan Hunt.
Besides Tom and Hayley, other cast members included Simon Pegg, Greg Tarzan Davis and Pom Klementieff, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie.
Meanwhile, the Mission Impossible movie will hit theatres on May 23 2025.
