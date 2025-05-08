A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's family tradition takes new turn following 'big' announcement

A$AP Rocky is finally opening up about his family traditions shortly after announcing their third pregnancy.
The couple, who announced their exciting news at the 2025 Met Gala, are reportedly choosing a name for their third baby, with the first letter already decided.
During an exclusive interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers alongside Anna Wintour, the 36-year-old, who shares two sons with Rihanna, offered an inside glimpse into his family tradition surrounding the letter ‘R’.
In response to the host’s question, “So your first two kids have ‘R’ names. Obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names. Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?”
The rapper instantly replied, "For sure.”
Meanwhile, the dad-of-two didn’t hesitate to share his unfiltered thoughts on becoming a father for the third time, telling Associated Press, “it feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up.”
For the unversed, the lovebirds welcomed their first son, RZA, on May 13, 2022, and were blessed with another son, Riot, in August 2023.
