Nick Offerman makes shocking confession about Tom Cruise: 'I was so pissed'

Nick Offerman is opening up about a less-than-pleasant past incident regarding Tom Cruise.

The Parks and Recreation actor has complicated feelings about the Top Gun: Maverick star since his high school days.

During his recent appearance at The David Letterman Show, Offerman opened up about his frustration.

"I was so pissed because they did one of those sections [in the yearbook] that did most likely to become president, most likely to end up in jail," he recalled.

Offerman continued, "And I was so excited because everyone knew I was the only one that wanted to become an actor and one of the distinctions was most likely to become the next Tom Cruise."

However, he did not receive the title instead he was awarded as most likely to "become the host of The David Letterman Show."

Years later, though, he got the last laugh as Offerman is also starring opposite to Cruise in the upcoming Mission: Impossible — the Final Reckoning.

He went to share his experience on set saying that he completely fell for his stunt-loving costar on the set.

"By the end of the first day, I went home and said to my wife Megan [Mullally], 'I’m in love with Tom Cruise,'" he recalled. “It was like I was going [to a] college class of Charisma 101 or a protagonist doctorate degree."

"By the time he finished shooting that scene, I was like, 'F*** the movie, I will take a bullet for you, Tom. Put me on your security detail,'" he added.

Offerman went on to say that he was also deeply impressed by Cruise’s work ethic.

"He will focus in on you like they say the greatest politicians do. And you’re just like, ‘Wow, yeah, no, I totally love woodworking," he continued. "That’s his superpower."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated for release on May 21.