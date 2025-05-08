'The Conjuring: Last Rites official teaser revealed: Watch

Warner Bros. has released the first official teaser for The Conjuring: Last Rites, offering a chilling glimpse into the next chapter of the famed horror saga.

Dropped on Thursday, May 8, the teaser features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as they reprise their roles as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren for one final case.

While the Conjuring universe will continue to expand with spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun, Conjuring 4 is set to be the final time Wilson and Farmiga portray the beloved ghost-hunting couple.

The fourth instalment in the core Conjuring series is inspired by the true story of the Smurl family haunting in Pennsylvania during the 1980s.

Following the original The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), Last Rites draws further inspiration from the Warrens’ other notorious cases featured in Annabelle (2014), its 2017’s prequel and 2019’s sequel

Elements from The Nun (2018) and The Nun II (2023) are further added in the upcoming film.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5, with Wilson and Farmiga returning for their final outing as Ed and Lorraine Warren, marking the terrifying conclusion of the main Conjuring series.

Notably, Ed Warren passed away in 2006 at age 79, while Lorraine Warren died in 2019 at age 92. They are survived by their daughter, Judy Spera.