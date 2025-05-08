Sydney Sweeney, Julianne Moore's bone-chilling 'Echo Valley' trailer out

Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore are gearing up for their upcoming gripping film, the Echo Valley.

The duo explored the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter in the eerie first look.

The video streaming platform, Apple Tv+ has released the clip for their "edge-of-your-seat thriller" which sees Moore as Kate, "a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney)," as per an official synopsis.

The trailer opened with Clair showing up on Katie’s doorsteps covered in someone else’s blood asking for help.

"As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival," included the official synopsis.

Seeing her daughter in hysterical state, Katie asks her if she is bleeding and then tells her to "calm down. Breathe."

Clair eventually confesses to her mother that she has killed her boyfriend after hitting with a rock during an argument, but noted that no one saw her.

Katie tells her daughter to stay in the bedroom while she drives the wrapped-up dead body to a secluded area and dumps it in a body of water.

The trailer switches to another character Domhnall Gleeson who plays Jackie, shows up to Katies’ place and claims he knows Claire, the latter of whom warns Kate, "Stay away from him, Mom, he's crazy!"

Questions soon arise about what Claire's true nature and intentions might be, though, as her father Richard (Kyle McLachlan) tells Katie that their daughter is an "addict" who will "show up, put on that smile, and you'll give her anything she wants."

The film is directed by Michael Pearce and written by Brad Ingelsby. It is produced by Ingelsby, Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss and Kevin J. Walsh and costars Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan and Albert Jones.

The Echo Valley is set to premiere on June 13.