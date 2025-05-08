Ana de Armas practice intense fight scene for 'Ballerina' with OG Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves 'John Wick 5' is also in the making

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise has expanded as a new movie from the action universe is on its ways.

The upcoming film titled, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina stars Ana de Armas in the key role, who can be seen performing some intense action scenes in the trailer.

Taking it to Instagram, the 37-year-old actress dropped an intriguing behind-the-scenes video that featured her along with the extremely talented Reeves. The two can be seen practicing a fight sequence together.

It’s basically Armas, who is learning the fighting tactics with the help of the Matrix actor.

She captioned the clip, “No shortcuts”.

The video caught attention of the fans online who thinks Ana has proved how passionate she is with her work.

One fan commented: “Seeing behind the scenes you can see the level of hard work, passion and commitment going into a stunning performance can’t wait to see it.”

“Learning a fight sequence and remembering every move take after take while on the big screen we just see 1 take. Appreciate the sharing of behind the scenes to give a true vision of the process.”

Another user wrote, “Omg! I love this! Love seeing behind the scenes training videos of John Wick movie. Keanu is too sweet. Can’t wait to see these two fights in Ballerina!”

Directed by Len Wiseman, the all-new action thriller is hitting theatres on June 6.