The shockingly obvious reason George, Charlotte, Louis missed key royal event

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles and Queen Camilla

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were noticeably absent from the VE Day thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey. And the reason makes perfect sense.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the service on Thursday, April 8, the royal siblings skipped the high-profile event to attend school at Lambrook, their private school near Windsor.

Still, the young royals played a major role in Monday’s earlier VE Day celebrations. George, Charlotte, and Louis joined their parents at Buckingham Palace, where they sat with veterans and watched servicemen and NATO allies parade past in honour of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Later, they appeared on the iconic palace balcony for the RAF flypast, with Prince Louis charming fans once again by pulling faces and goofing around during the display.

While their presence was missed at Thursday's solemn ceremony — where King Charles and Prince William laid wreaths and a two-minute silence was observed — their school attendance shows that, even for royals, education comes first.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla closed the service by laying flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial, paying tribute to those lost to war and oppression.