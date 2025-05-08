Jennifer Lopez makes surprising revelation following divorce with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce in August 2024

Jennifer Lopez parted ways with former husband Ben Affleck last year.

The couple tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas and finalized their divorce in August 2024 citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

In a recent interview, JLo opened about the emotional challenges she faced after her spilt with Affleck.

While she was addressing her traumas of divorce, Lopez revealed that she made a vow to her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-partner March Anthony.

In her chat with EI Pais, the On The Floor hitmaker pledged to her children that she is going come out stronger.

The 55-year-old told her children, “I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better.”

“I promised them that and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life.”

It seems like Jennifer has come out stronger as she is gearing up to hit the road again. She will be kickstarting her tour Up All Night in summer 2025.

Lopez and Affleck became one of the famous couples when they started dating. They called off their engagement in 2000, but then got back together in 2022, when they announced their marriage.

Unfortunately, their relationship didn't work out as they have now officially separated from each other.