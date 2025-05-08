William and Kate show class in quiet gesture after Meghan's 'HRH' drama

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Westminster Abbey VE Day service

Prince William and Princess Kate just proved that they don’t need their royal titles to make a powerful statement — unlike Meghan Markle.

At Westminster Abbey’s VE Day thanksgiving service on Thursday, May 8, the Prince and Princess of Wales signed their commemorative wreath with just their first names: “William” and “Catherine,” as reported by GB News.

No titles. No flair. Just a simple, handwritten note honouring WWII soldiers: “For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War, we will remember them.”

The understated gesture drew praise online, with one user on X writing, “No titles, no pomp, just their names.” Another added, “Oh, how lovely.”

The move landed differently in light of a recent headline-making title controversy involving Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan.

Just weeks ago, her friend Jamie Kern Lima shared a photo of a gift note signed, “With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” This reignited scrutiny over Meghan’s use of royal styling.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex technically retain their HRH status, they agreed not to use those titles publicly or commercially after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. A source close to Harry and Meghan maintained there was no breach of that deal, clarifying that the title wasn’t used for business purposes.

Still, William and Kate’s minimalist approach at the service stood in quiet contrast.