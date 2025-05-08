Queen Margrethe hospitalised after sudden cancellation of Royal engagement

Queen Margrethe hospitalised with cold after cancelling public appearance.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been admitted to Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen after falling ill, the Danish royal palace confirmed on Thursday.

The 85-year-old former monarch was due to attend celebrations marking the 125th anniversary of the Sankt Lukas Foundation, but was forced to cancel at the last minute due to illness.

In an official statement, the palace said: "As a result of the cold HM Queen Margrethe has contracted, it has been decided that the Queen will be admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation as a precaution."

The hospitalisation comes just months after Margrethe abdicated the throne in January 2024, handing over the crown to her son, King Frederik.

Despite stepping back from royal duties, she has continued to make public appearances. Her most recent was last Sunday, when she joined members of the royal family at a memorial service marking the 80th anniversary of Denmark’s liberation at Ryvangen Memorial Park.

The palace has not yet provided further updates, but the hospitalisation is said to be precautionary.