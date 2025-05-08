'The Odyssey' trainer raves about Tom Holland, Matt Damon action sequences

The Odyssey stunt trainer James Newman offered an insight into what Tom Holland and Matt Damon actions scenes looks like.

The upcoming film directed by Oscar winner, Christopher Nolan follows the story of King Odysseus' (Damon) epic journey home after fighting in the Trojan War.

In a since-deleted podcast episode of Action for Everyone, Newman revealed that he worked with both Damon and Holland to help craft their characters’ fighting sequences in The Odyssey.

"I had the opportunity to make some action with a talented group of people for the film and also had the opportunity to train Matt Damon and Tom Holland for the film," he said.

Newman then gushed about the Spider-Man: Homecoming star saying, "All the rumours about Tom being physically able are so true. He can literally do anything. He should get every physical role possible."

"Matt definitely wanted to be more efficient because that’s the character," he said about the Oppenheimer actor. "Odysseus, if anyone is familiar with that story, Odysseus is really the only war scene character along that journey."

Newman went on to talk about reason behind Damon’s character being unique because, "Odysseus himself is like, 'I’ve lived and breathed battle,' and so that makes him more smart, and that’s why he’s so good."

Lauding the star, the stunt trainer added that he "definitely understood" the role and is not trying to do anything "flashy."

In addition to Damon and Holland the film features star-studded cast, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, and Charlize Theron, among others.

The Odyssey is slated to release on July 17, 2026.