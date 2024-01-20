Suits creator teases return of Meghan Markle in upcoming spin-off

Meghan Markle sparked excitement among fans after creator of hit Netflix show Suits, Aaron Korsh seemingly hinted at her return in the upcoming spin-off.

Speculations went rife after it was revealed that Korsh, who is currently penning the screenplay about the shenanigans in a Hollywood law firm, created a character named Erica, custom-tailored for the former actress.

According to the Daily Mail, Erica, an African-American woman in her 30s, is strong-headed and career-oriented who is “smarter than everyone” and enjoys and eventful personal life.

A spin-off of the legal drama was first announced by the show creators due its unexpected success following its addition to Netflix in fall.

The Duchess of Sussex originally played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane in the fictional law firm known as Specter Litt.

However, Meghan left the show after season 7, around the same time she began dating her now-husband Prince Harry.

The mom of two later completely pulled the plug on the profession to pursue her philanthropic and entrepreneur goals.

She was also notably absent from a mini reunion of the Suits cast at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.