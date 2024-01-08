Patrick J. Adams gives major hint at Meghan Markle’s return to ‘Suits’ 

Patrick J. Adams opened up about Meghan Markle’s return to the popular TV series Suits spin-off at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.
In conversation with E! News, the 42-year-old actor showered praise on the acting skills of his former co-star.
He said, "I think Meghan is a fantastic actor. So we would be lucky to have her back in the industry."
During another interview with Variety, Patrick shared some rare details about the legal drama’s possible spin-off, saying, "We found out about — well, it's not a revival — but a Suits spinoff. I think it's all in the early stages. But what did they say? It's a show in the Suits universe. Like a Suits L.A."
Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex, who portrayed the role of paralegal named Rachel Zane in the show, Patrick said, "Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They got to come down to L.A., they got to fix some stuff."
Moreover, the Plan B actor seemingly addressed the controversies surrounding Prince Harry’s wife as he said, "She's pretty popular right now."
Earlier, Meghan also revealed that she has been working on some exciting projects at the Variety's Power of Women gala in November 2023.
She said, "...We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun."
