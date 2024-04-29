Post Malone relates to Tim McGraw’s 'Don’t Take The Girl' as a father

Post Malone on fatherhood and Tim McGraw's 'Don’t Take The Girl'

Post Malone seems to feel the lyrics more as a father now.



“I have a daughter now and she’s 2 years old. This song hit before but now even more after having her,” Malone, 28, addressed the Stagecoach audience about “Don’t Take The Girl” by Tim McGraw on Saturday, April 27, before singing the song.

According to an eye witness that reported to Us Weekly, the singer brought out Brad Paisley as a guest during his performance at the festival in Indio, California, and also interacted with the crowd by doing beer bongs with fans at the top of the stage.

Malone, born Austin Post, revealed in May 2022 that he and his then-girlfriend, who he has never publicly identified, were expecting their first child.

“I’m so excited for this next chapter in my life,” he told TMZ at the time, confirming the news. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Malone noted that as fatherhood is approaching, it’s “time to take care of my body and my family and friends.”

He added, “And [I want to] spread as much love as we can every day.”