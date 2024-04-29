Taylor Swift reacts to record-breaking debut of ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift is over the moon after her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, made a historic debut.

On Sunday night, Billboard reported that Swift’s new album – released April 19, 2024 – racked up 2.61 million album-equivalent units in the first week of its release. This set a new record for the best one-week numbers in nine years, beating Adele’s 25.

The album also set the record for the highest streaming numbers ever in one week (891.37 million).

Once she caught wind of the news, the international pop sensation, 34, took to her Instagram Stories to re-post Billboard’s article, writing next to it, “What do you MEAN”

She then expressed her gratitude in the caption of a carousel post showing the behind-the-scenes of her TTPD journey.

“I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown on this album,” she began, adding, “2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”

She concluded, “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

Swift is currently on a two-month break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, during which she released her 13th studio album.