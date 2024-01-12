Meghan Markle advised to put 'greed' aside amid 'Suits' return rumours

Meghan Markle has been advised not to demand 'too much money' amid reports of her possible return to the 'Suits' spinoff.

As per The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick believes that the Duchess of Sussex's return to the popular legal drama's spinoff would be a clever career move for her.

However, the expert warned Meghan that she would lose this golden opportunity if asks for "too much money."

Speaking of Prince Harry's wife's reported comeback to acting, Ryan said, "Being directly involved and associated with projects that are positively viewed is terrific for her image and can also insulate her a bit when facing public criticism."

He added, "Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it appoint to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program."



Earlier, PR guru Mayah Riaz told The Mirror that Prince Harry's wife may ask for a fee in the range of $300,000-$400,000 (£235,000-£314,000) per episode.

Meanwhile, Ryan urged Meghan to negotiate a healthy salary since her profile has risen but, "not get greedy."

"If she asks for too much money and the deal falls apart it will hurt her reputation," he stated.