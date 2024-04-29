Nicole Kidman accepts 49th AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman got honoured with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award and became the first ever Australian actor to get the award by American Film Institute Life Achievement.



The Moulin Rouge star was presented with the award by Meryl Streep in Hollywood with other stars in attendance to witness the honour, including her husband and singer Keith Urban, and Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Kidman gushed about working with every director in her career while donning a golden floor-length shimmering Balenciaga dress.

"It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women," she said.

"Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world."

There were moments of overwhelming emotions for Kidman at the ceremony too, as her husband said she showed him "what love in action really looks like" when his drug abuse problems got out of hand soon after their marriage in 2006.

"Four months into our marriage, I'm in rehab for three months," Urban said addressing Kidman and their two teenage daughters.

"Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are 18 years later," he said.