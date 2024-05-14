Kelly Clarkson clears the air about Ozempic in weighloss journey

Kelly Clarkson debunked some of the rumours that had been circulating about her weight loss.

The Since U Been Gone singer, 42, interviewed Whoopi Goldberg, 68, on her show and began the conversation by praising The View co-host on her great looks.

“Every time I run into you, you look younger,” Clarkson told Goldberg. "You're like Benjamin Button. It's like crazy every time you walk in!”

“First of all, it’s all the weight I’ve lost. I've lost almost two people,” Goldberg responded. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me.”

Clarkson then chimed in about how she has also lost “a lot” of weight, adding, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad.”

She continued, “My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else.”

Clarkson explained how the medication is “something that aids in helping break down the sugar,” noting how her body "doesn't do it right."

The American Idol winner claimed that she is not on the Ozempic drug which is often used by Type—2 diabetic patients.