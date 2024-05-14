Tiffany Haddish was told she ‘couldn’t make past 21’ due to past ‘traumas’

Tiffany Haddish recalls ‘ripped up’ childhood experience: ‘Devastating’

Tiffany Haddish reflected on her some of her childhood experiences that have left her “devastated” to this day.



The comedian, 44, in this week’s episode of the SHE MD podcast revealed she’d “never” succeed in life because of certain traumatic experiences from her childhood.



"I didn't even think I would make it to 21," said Haddish. "I thought I would die before I was 21, because people were getting shot around me."

"I had been to so many funerals. So many of my friends were getting killed. It was so much devastation around me that I just ... I didn't think I would make it," the author of I Curse You with Joy added.

However, the Haunted Mansion actress talked about how her positivity pushed her to not to think otherwise than her profession.

"Even as I got older and I felt like my world was being taken and pulled apart and ripped up and shredded and I was getting beat up physically, emotionally, mentally, all these things, I still was like, 'I just want to bring joy,' " Haddish said.

As a child, "Everything I saw on Star Search, I tried to do," she recalled. "I wanted to be on Star Search so bad. I remember having my little church shoes, those little Mary Janes with the hard bottoms. I'd go in the kitchen, I'd be tap dancing."