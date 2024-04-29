Justin Bieber's teary-eyed selfie decoded by body language expert

Justin Bieber's tears signals genuine distress that has been bottled up for years: Expert

Justin Bieber's teary eyed selfie seemingly appeared to be showing an "intimate moment" that has been "bottled up for years".



Body language expert Judi James spoke to the Mirror revealed what Justin's tears might mean.

"This one tear looks tragic but it’s unclear what might have prompted it. It suggests a man whose distress is solitary but also something that he wants to share with the world," said Judi.

Earlier, the pop singer posted a carousel of photos on Instagram in which one selfie featured Justin's red eyed and tears.

"It’s a very sad image that creates a desire to nurture and support. Justin has posted an intimate moment here that he nevertheless wants to share with his fans," explained the body expert.

Judi told the outlet, "The one tear signals genuine distress that has perhaps been bottled up for years."

"It is leaking out rather than flowing and that makes it all the sadder here," remarked the expert.

Fans showed concerns on social media with one said, "I think he and Hailey might be in a bit of a crisis."

"Justin, what happened? Why are you crying?" stated another user.

Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber addressed divorce speculations after the latter a now-deleted post on his Instagram Stories

Interestingly, the post was shared by Victor Marx and was a video of Justin playing a guitar and singing a Christian song called I Will Sing of Your Love Forever.

Earlier in March, the couple's divorce rumours started on social media and later Hailey took to Instagram to clear out any speculation of a possible separation.

"Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong," she wrote at the time.

Hailey pointed out that the claims are "made out of thin air and come from the land of delusion".

The model added that it "may be fun feeding into these stories and they're always false".