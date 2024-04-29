Beyoncé going to perform at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Beyoncé to make a comeback at this year's MTV Video Music Awards

Beyoncé is going to return at the MTV Video Music Awards after eight years of hiatus in September.



A source spoke to The Mirror and said the singer will make a comeback at the MTV VMAs on the ocassion of its 40th anniversary.

"Beyoncé is a huge get for the VMAs and will be a huge ratings draw," said an insider.

The source told the outlet, "She is currently figuring out how her appearance will look and whether it will be one song or a tribute similar to her 2014 closing performance when she received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award."

"As it’s such a big year, the ceremony wants to reclaim some of its prestige," continued an insider.

The source mentioned, " So, reality TV stars from some of the more lowbrow shows and Tik Tok will have had a harder time gaining entry while artists like Dua Lipa, Muni Long and Billie Eilish will be given priority treatment."

"They are also hoping to book Taylor Swift," added an insider.

The news came after she was recognised as the first black artist to top UK chart with her new country album, Cowboy Carter.

Interestingly, Dolly Parton reportedly never achieved a number one single or album in the UK.

However, Beyoncé scored both at the same time, with Cowboy Carter and lead single Texas Hold ‘Em.

Meanwhile, MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 10 in New York City.

In 2023, Taylor was the big winner at last year’s VMAs, earning the top award of the night Video of the Year for Anti-Hero and still expected to go head-to-head with Beyoncé this year.

To note, the VMAs will air in more than 150 countries and territories.