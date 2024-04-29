Rihanna ‘obsessed’ with new Bravo series ‘The Valley’

Rihanna talks about 'The Valley'

Rihanna is definitely watching The Valley.



GlossAngeles podcast host Kirbie Johnson asked the songstress, 36, about watching the series, to which she replied, “Oh, my God, I feel attacked! How do you know this?”

After revealing that she is “obsessed” with The Valley, she asked Johnson to give her a recap of the most recent memory, and realised she hadn’t watched it.

“OK, I didn’t watch that. Thanks for ruining it for me,” Rihanna joked in the interview shared on TikTok on Saturday, March 27.

She added, “I really am enjoying The Valley. They’re all parents but they’re all f–king crazy at the same time. I can relate, totally.”

The singer’s confession of loving the new series seemed to be honour for the cast members for The Valley, and they stepped forward to pay back the compliments.

“We are obsessed with you too @badgalriri,” cast member Brittany Cartwright wrote on her Instagram Story.

Jax Taylor also reposted the interview on his story.

Rihanna has also admitted about being a Real Housewives superfan in the past.

She has also hinted her point-of-view about the reality show’s star Kyle Richard’s rumoured romance with Morgan Wade.

In an interview back in April, the singer was asked about the relationship. “I mean, duh,” the singer replied.