Kate Middleton breaks royal rule to cope with 'loneliness'

Princess Kate reportedly found a replacement of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle all the way in Europe.



A source recently revealed that that Princess of Wales and Mary, new Queen of Denmark, share a close bond with each other due to their shared interests.

They claimed that in an act of rebellion, the royals also have each other’s phone numbers, which they use to exchange text messages.

“Kate and Mary swapped phone numbers several years ago and often reach out to each other via text message,” the insider told OK! magazine, adding: “Those kinds of things are usually done through officials or aides, but Kate and Mary tore up the rule book to allow their friendship to flow and grow naturally.”

The twosome met for the first time in 2011 after the future Queen of England visited Denmark after her wedding to Prince William.



The insider explained that Kate and Mary initially bonded over their royal duties, including “discussing royal engagements and etiquette and how best to present themselves to the public.”

However, they shared, “It has become more personable over time, and they are now firm friends.”

"They often chat about the children and what’s going on in their personal lives. They also discuss the very similar roles they have to undertake and even swap style tips from time to time,” the source added.



It comes following royal expert Duncan Larcombe’s analysis, who claimed that the mom of three must feel lonely in the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with whom Kate reportedly shared a great bond.

He noted that decision of Prince Harry and Meghan to relocate to the US after stepping down from their royal roles was also a major blow for the princess.