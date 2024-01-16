Princess Kate misses out one crucial relationship in 'lonely' royal family

Kate Middleton reportedly feels alone in the royal family after Queen Elizabeth II's death as she used to enjoy a very close relationship with the late monarch.

"Being in the royal family is a lonely place and Kate’s got very few people now, especially after the Queen’s death, who she can go to and confide in, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.



The expert also explained how Meghan Markle's departure form the royal family was a blow to the Princess of Wales.



Sharing his thoughts about Kate and Meghan's relationship and the Duchess of Sussex's fall out from the royal family, he said: "The fact that things didn’t work out with Meghan was a real blow, because Prince Harry’s bride would have been another person stuck in the same situation."



"Think back to when Diana and Fergie were always giggling and would help each other let off steam… Kate hasn’t got that."

However, there is a key royal who it seems Kate has turned to for guidance and as an example to follow. Oh Yeas! Denmark's new Queen Mary, who understands better than anyone what life is like inside the goldfish bowl of court life.

"I’m sure that the two ladies will be in close contact; there’s a definite channel of communication between the Queen and the Queen-in-waiting, claimed the expert.