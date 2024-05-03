Dwayne Johnson 'likes' to go hard on himself at age 52

Dwayne Johnson likes to give his 100 per cent in whatever task he is doing without thinking about the consequences.



A source close to Johnson disclosed to People magazine that the actor-entrepreneur, who celebrated his 52nd birthday on Thursday, May 2, likes to "stay on top of his own projects which keep him extremely busy. He likes it that way."

According to the source, the Black Adam star "likes family life but also prefers to keep it separate from his professional life for the most part" about his "strong" marriage to his wife Lauren Hashian, 39, and their children, Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6.

Johnson has a daughter named Simone who is 22 years old. He shares the custody of Simone with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

“When he’s home, he’s home with his kids and wife, who has plenty of her own interests,” adds the source.

However, Johnson's thriving career as an actor, producer, business owner, and even a wrestler who recently made a comeback to the WWE will undoubtedly remain his primary focus.

“Even when home with his family, he is either working or thinking about work,” the source explains. “He likes to meet and greet fans and give them all of his attention.”

Another Miami-based insider told the outlet that the Moana star is a “people pleaser who knows how to satisfy his fans as well as keep his name out there… He uses social media constantly to keep in contact with fans and also to put out what he wants out. People love him.”