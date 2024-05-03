BTS’ RM gives sneak peek at ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ ahead of release

RM's second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person is scheduled to release on May 24

RM from BTS levelled up the excitement for Right Place, Wrong Person by unveiling concept photos for the upcoming solo album.

On Thursday, May 2, the 29-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter offered a glimpse of what fans can expect from his second solo album.

RM, born Kim Nam Joon, shared a series of photographs that appeared to have been taken with a disposable camera.

He opted for simple shooting locations, including posing in the parking lot, on a swing in the park, and in front of the tree. He was seen looking into the camera while occasionally striking a smile.

In another set of pictures, the Moonchild hitmaker is seen handling a bicycle, sitting on the road, and basking in the sun while lying.

Meanwhile, other snaps featured the Butter vocalist sitting in a chair against the backdrop of colourful office space. In another night snapshot, he was standing in the seawater with shoes in his hand while the water soaked his jeans.

Billboard reported that according to a press release, the artwork is meant to showcase RM as an "ordinary individual in relatable, everyday settings, enjoying moments of freedom — a departure from the glamourous persona he embodies on stage."

The second montage of concept photos came two days after the first set, in addition, fans can expect the third set of concept photos on May 17, followed by the album release, slated to hit the streams on May 24.