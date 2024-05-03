Prince William, Princess Kate receive good news from Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seeking some “space” from Prince Harry and Meghan as speculations about a reunion are up in the air.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ought to be “super respectful” to the Waleses’ demands and “don’t want to add stress” in the wake of the current health crisis.

“[Harry and Meghan] want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation,” they told the outlet. “If Will and Kate want their space, [the Sussexes] will give it to them.”

For the unversed, Kate is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer at the expense of a prolonged break from royal duties.

Meanwhile, the Spare author is slated to return to the UK next week to celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games via a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

While there are hopes Harry will pay a visit to cancer-stricken father King Charles to inquire after his health, one can only hope it will also help him mend differences with estranged brother and sister-in-law.

A second source also revealed to the outlet that the future Queen of England is slowly warming up to the idea of rapprochement with the Sussexes.

“[Kate] wants a relationship with Meghan and Harry and doesn't want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation,” they told the outlet.

The first insider went on to note the Montecito couple is also willing to let go of the rift for the sake of their children.