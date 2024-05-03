Kate Beckinsale graces red carpet after 'rough' year

Kate Beckinsale returns to the red carpet after a "rough" year.
The 50-year-old Underworld actress made her red carpet debut on Thursday, May 2, in New York City, following a lengthy hospital stay for an undisclosed medical condition.
"It's been a rough year," Beckinsale revealed to People magazine. "Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat ... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."
A complex one-shoulder translucent white organza gown with a sculpted wave-like shape from her shoulder to the hem was worn by Beckinsale.
Her waist was apparent through the bodice of the gown, which only partially concealed her torso. The voluminous fabric of the dress's skirt was layered and fell in one direction, forming a sort of improvised "slit."
Her brilliant white open-toe platform heels were accentuated by the slit. She also carried an emerald green bejewelled purse, which complemented her vivid manicure, so her accessories didn't end there.
In terms of jewellery, Beckinsale donned a handful of diamond rings as well as a set of one-strand dangle earrings made of diamonds.
The makeup, which comprised shimmery eye shadow, sheer lip gloss, and a high updo finished with an enormous black bow, emphasised the ethereal quality of the garment.
