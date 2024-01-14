Ariana Granda receives outpouring of support after homewrecker claims 'debunked'

An army of fans rallied behind Ariana Grande after a report debunked claims that the singer had an affair with Ethan Slater while he was married to his wife.

The Thank u, next singer fueled backlash over her relationship with the Wicked co-star after she addressed it in her newly released single, Yes, and?.

Ariana’s relationship with Ethan was first revealed in July, who struck a romance after meeting on the set of their upcoming film; at the time, the duo was still married to their respective partners, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay.

Hence, the pop star was branded a “homewrecker” for romancing a married man, who had just welcomed a child with his estranged wife.

In Yes, And?, the Grammy winner lashed out over public scrutiny in lyrics like, “Your business is yours, and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose [expletive] I ride?”

Critics took to social media to remind her that their repulsion to the singer’s love interest stemmed from the knowledge that Slater was married when they began dating.

“she helped ruin an entire family with a newborn baby and now she wants to play the victim by dissing the internet and press like she wasn’t caught,” wrote one. “i can’t stand her.”

However, a Page Six report recently confirmed that despite speculations, “there is no hard evidence that Grande did anything to separate Slater from his estranged wife”.

The report prompted her fans to flock to X, formerly Twitter, and launch a hashtag #ApologizeToAriana for giving into false assumptions.

“the fact that (u won't admit it) but I'll always know that y'all did not give a f*** about that woman and that child, you just wanted to hate, harass and have a reason to send death threats to ariana. you don't know any of these people ... so SHUT UP,” wrote one.

“y’all made many posts about how ariana’s a homewrecker, calling her all types of names. without any proof. and now it comes out there’s no proof at all. and i bet half of yall didn’t really gaf. only making posts for interactions,” another expressed.