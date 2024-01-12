Ariana Grande hits back at Ethan Slater romance haters in new song, ‘Yes, And?’

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater split up from their spouses last year before embarking on their romance

Ariana Grande is clapping back at the haters and defending her new beau Ethan Slater with some fresh beats.

The pop icon, 30, recently released her first solo track in three years entitled, Yes, And?, and it seems her new relationship with Slater was what finally inspired her to head back to the recording studio.

As online trolls continued to pour in with negativity about her newfound love, Grande decided to shut them down once and for all in the best way she knows how – through music.

“Your business is yours, and mine is mine,” she crooned in her comeback track before positing to haters, “Why do you care so much about whose ____ I ride?”

Though the word is censored, contextual clues strongly suggest she meant to say “d**k” thus referring to her intimate life with her partner.

Although their relationship is still in its early days – especially considering how both recently divorced from their respective spouses last year – the Thank U, Next hitmaker and the Spamalot actor are reportedly quite “serious” about each other.

“Ariana is serious with Ethan. She loves being with him,” an insider previously spilled to People Magazine.

The source added that though the pair – who were confirmed to be dating since July 2023 like to “go out occasionally,” they “mostly enjoy staying in.”