Dua Lipa ‘excited to see where things go’ with new beau Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were already dating secretly before they were seen dancing the night away at an afterparty in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

“They’ve only been dating for a little while,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that they have “an amazing connection.”

The source revealed that Turner, 33, “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go,” noting that “the chemistry is there.”

Read More: Dua Lipa sparks new romance with British actor Callum Turner

The new romance comes a month after Lipa, 28, broke up with director Romain Gavras, 42, after dating for less than a year.

Per the insider, the new lovebirds “have some mutual friends in common who think they make a great couple.”

While the couple may be smitten with one another, the insider dished that “it’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum,” although they’re “definitely into each other.”

Before the Levitating singer sparked new romance with the Boys in the Boat actor, Lipa was spending “every moment together” with Gavras and were “always laughing.”

Read More: Dua Lipa and boyfriend Romain Gavras split after ‘summer of love’

In December of 2023, a source told The Sun that the couple had parted ways after a fun summer together “before things turned sour.”