Dua Lipa and boyfriend Romain Gavras split after ‘summer of love’

Dua Lipa is reportedly single again as she split from her boyfriend, Romain Gavras mere months of dating.

The Levitating singer, 28, and French filmmaker, 42, made their debut as a couple during the musician’s first Cannes red-carpet appearance in May.

According to a report by The Sun, the two have now gone their separate ways.

“Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love,” an insider told the outlet. “She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour.”

The source continued, “Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic but she doesn’t plan on slowing down for anything or anyone.”



They pair first sparked dating rumours in March when they were caught kissing backstage during Paris Fashion Week.



The pair was sighted during several outings later on. Most recently, the two enjoyed the Dance the Night musician’s lavish 28th birthday in August.



The news comes after the Lipa got candid about her experiences as a singleton with the release of her new music.



After releasing her new song Houdini in November, the singer is set to release her third album in 2024.

Lipa also teased a another lucrative partnership with Porsche after Versace.