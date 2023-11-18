Dua Lipa talks ‘fun parts’ of being single amid new romance with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa: 'Spending that time alone is to really figure out what you need'

Dua Lipa got candid about her experiences as a singleton as she talked about the inspiration behind her new song, Houdini.

In a new interview with the Audacy’s Check In podcast, the Levitating singer, 28, delved into the “fun parts” of being single, via People Magazine.

“You’re discovering yourself, you’re figuring out what you like, what you don’t like, what you deserve, what serves you and doesn’t in certain instances,” said the popstar, who is romantically linked to French filmmaker Romain Gavras since February 2023.

Lipa went to discuss the song inspiration, sharing that by being single, she had “learn[ed] to read red flags and just being like, ‘OK, this actually isn’t for me,’ and then choosing when to stay and when to ‘Houdini,’ essentially, in all those situations.”

Talking about some important lessons from the experience, Lipa added, “I think you get to learn so much about yourself.”

She continued, “I think a lot of people wish their singledom away looking for someone else, but I think the whole point of spending that time alone is to really figure out what you need, and who you are in the silence and who you are without someone.”

The Grammy winner surmised, “I think that’s the best bit, and then, of course, just enjoying your girl time or whatever it is.”