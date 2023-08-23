Dua Lipa celebrates lavish 28th birthday in Ibiza with beau Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa, the renowned singer, lit up Ibiza on Tuesday night with an extravagant celebration marking her 28th birthday.

The glitzy event, brimming with elegance, was showcased on her Instagram on Wednesday, giving followers a peek into the dazzling affair. The star-studded gathering featured Dua and her close friends.

Dua put on a very leggy display in a red dress with a bold side-split and a plunging neckline which highlights her exquisite figure.

The pop sensation accessorized her dazzling appearance with an array of glitzy gold necklaces and large loop earrings as she posed up a storm outside for the gorgeous snaps.

In one snap, Dua cosied up to her boyfriend Romain Gavras as she sat on his lap during the meal while eating a slice of birthday cake.

Romain cut a suave figure in a white shirt and had a pink flower tucked between one ear as he celebrated his girlfriend with their friends.

The Levitating hitmaker also shared a smiling snap with her close pal, French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, and one of her delicious birthday cake.

She also gave an insight into her very luxurious birthday meal as she posted a picture of a huge table set out outdoors next to a swimming pool.

Dua simply captioned her gallery of snaps: 'Birthday dinner [love heart emoji].'



Her birthday post comes as it was confirmed that Dua Lipa will appear in a brand new Disney+ documentary series alongside a whole host of A-list talent.

Dua has been dating her boyfriend Romain since earlier this year, and the pair have been enjoying a romantic holiday together in recent days.

The couple were first linked in March when they were pictured holding hands while leaving the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show.



