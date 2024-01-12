Dua Lipa sparks new romance with British actor Callum Turner

Dua Lipa was spotted intimately dancing with Callum turner at a party

Dua Lipa danced the night away with British actor Callum Turner, sparking rumours of a budding romance.

The 28-year-old pop icon was spotted getting extremely intimate and cosy with Turner, 38, at an after party for the premiere of Steven Spielberg’s new series Masters of the Air Wednesday night.

Page Six confirmed that the pair are indeed dating.

“It’s new, but they’re mad about each other,“ an insider told the outlet, noting that “She was at the premiere to support” Turner – who stars in the series alongside Austin Butler and Sawyer Spielberg.

Footage first obtained by TMZ showed the pair slow-dancing with a mystery man – his back turned to the camera – though his dark suit and white shirt were suspiciously similar to the clothes Callum wore.

As they swayed in a warm embrace, their faces appeared to be almost touching. However, it is unclear whether or not they locked lips during the intimate moment.

Further fueling the speculation, Turner didn’t deny when he was asked whether he and Lipa were an item. Instead, he remained coyly silent as he walked by without a reply.

Meanwhile, the Levitating songstress made her exit through the same back entrance through which she was spotted, smiling ear to ear.

Lipa’s romantic evening comes just a month after she supposedly split with French director Romain Gavras.