Nigel Lythgoe ‘devastated’ as sexual assault lawsuit is ruining career

Nigel Lythgoe had to step down as a judge on the upcoming season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Nigel Lythgoe is seemingly devastated by the hit his career has taken as allegations of sexual assault against him come to surface.

The former American Idol producer, 77, who was also referred to as ‘Nasty Nigel’ in peak career, was accused by Paula Abdul as she filed a lawsuit against him a week ago.

Few days later, two more women presented similar allegations in another lawsuit against Lythgoe.

A longtime friend of the former reality show executive producer revealed The Daily Mail that the impact of the lawsuit on Lythgoe is “devastating” as “there is no coming back from this kind of publicity.”

Lythgoe also had to step down as a judge on the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance after the allegations emerged.

Moreover, he “hoped he could have a shot at returning to that show, alongside Kym Marsh. But those plans have now turned to dust.”

The friends also added that they are “amazed that Abdul would make such statements alleging sexual abuse,” pointing out that she has “spent years in warm contact” with Lythgoe.

Pals also mentioned that Lythgoe “will fight, has the money to fight,” and that he has “a huge tranche of evidence with which to fight.”