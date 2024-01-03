Nigel Lythgoe faces another sexual assault lawsuit after Paula Abdul’s filing

Nigel Lythgoe is seemingly in hot water as more women come forward with sexual assault allegations days after Paula Abdul filed hers.

Now, two more women presented similar allegations against the former executive producer of American Idol in a lawsuit obtained Tuesday by Page Six.

The women, who are filing their case anonymously, were contestants on all-female reality competition show All American Girl, which was produced by Lythgoe and aired for one season in 2003.

They accused Lythgoe and his production company, in which he was mentioned as John Roe N.L. from the show AAG, for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

The women, who are demanding a jury trial, accused Lythgoe of walking around the set and entering dressing rooms and he “openly swatted and groped [their] and other contestants’ buttocks” when they were wearing dance costumes.”

Citing a particular incident in which he made “sexual advances” which they “rejected,” has left them suffering from “pain, suffering, shock, emotional distress, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of earnings and earning capacity, and/or have incurred and will continue to incur expenses for medical and psychological treatment, counselling and/or therapy.”

Moreover, the reason “employees, contractors, representatives and agents saw this happen but did not act in any manner to condemn the action or prevent it from happening again. It was openly accepted.”

Abdul, who worked with Lythgoe as a judge on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance filed her lawsuit against Lythgoe on Friday, December 26, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him on two different occasions.

