Jimmy Fallon reveals truth behind his romantic history with Nicole Kidman

Fallon was completely oblivious about Kidman’s feelings during their first meeting

Jimmy Fallon was taken completely off guard when Nicole Kidman famously revealed in 2015 that she used to have a crush on him.

In a recent podcast with Deadline, the 49-year-old comedian and television host reflected on the now-viral moment.

“Nicole Kidman totally blindsided me on my show,” Fallon admitted, further recalling, “We were just there to talk about one of her movies or something she was going to win an award for. She was great and she looked amazing and we were talking and she goes, ‘Did you know that we dated?’”

However, Fallon was completely oblivious to this revelation.

He recollected, “And I go, ‘Excuse me?’ She goes, ‘Do you remember like I had a crush on you and I came over to your apartment?’ And my face just melted. It was the most embarrassing thing.”

Kidman, 56, first made the revelation during her appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show in 2015, where the pair recalled very different versions of their first meeting “a few years ago.”

The Oscar-winner told Fallon that their mutual friend invited her to his apartment, and she was excited because she had a “crush” on him. Fallon, unfortunately, did not realise the opportunity in front of him.

Kidman told him, “You were there in a baseball cap and like nothing, just like, and you wouldn’t talk and you didn’t say anything.”



“And then you put a video game on or something, and I’m like, ‘This is so bad,’” she said.

After about an hour and a half of Fallon downright ignoring Kidman, she realised that there was “no chemistry” and even mused if Fallon was “gay.”