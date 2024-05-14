Ryan Reynolds shares reactions of his kids to ‘IF’ movie

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s children are excited about the newly-released animated movie, IF.

The Deadpool, 47, told People Magazine that his children are completely hooked to the trailer of the movie, as he attended the red carpet event for the film’s premiere on Monday.

He said that the children “love the trailers for IF and were “excited” to finally see the film.

Reynolds explained that his kids were so excited about the trailers and the shorts of the movie that mornings would often get “a little tricky.”

“They love the trailers, and then they watch all those little thirty-second spots that you can YouTube. They're pretty obsessed with it,” Reynolds told the outlet.

He shared that he would have to remind them that “we're going to school right now. We're not watching the trailer. We're going to school.”

The actor shared daughters Ines, 7, James, 9, and Betty, 4, with wife Lively. They also welcomed a fourth child, whose name has not been publicly revealed, in February 2023.

The movie is the brainchild of John Krasinski, who is a writer and director for the film. The movie is about a girl who has the superpower to “see everyone’s imaginary friends” and uses her gift to “reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.”