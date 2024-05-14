Fans do double take over Snoop Dogg, sons' resemblance

Snoop Dogg shares photos with his family on Mother's Day

Snoop Dogg recently took to his Instagram, posting an adorable photo with his wife and sons on Monday, May 13.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between Snoop and his sons, Corde and Cordell.

One fan wrote: "All 3 of his sons look like him too bad his other son is missing from this photo cuz he do have 3 boys."

While another chimed in, adding: "He look just like his dad and 2 brothers, Snoop children are all light skin like his mom with really nice hair"

A third exclaimed: "That third son look more like him than these two."

Previously, Snoop’s family made headlines when the rapper shared a photo with his ‘doppelganger’ father, Vernell Varnado.

Speaking on TODAY in 2015, the rapper dished out on his relationship with children, emphasising the importance of 'friendship'.

He quipped, "It's a friendship relationship. It's based on me being a father, a mentor, and a friend."

For the unversed, the WWE Hall of Famer is gearing up for the upcoming Paris Olympics, after being announced as a commentator alongside sports legend Peyton Manning and singer Kelly Clarkson.