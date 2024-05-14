Fans do double take over Snoop Dogg, sons' resemblance

Snoop Dogg recently took to his Instagram, posting an adorable photo with his wife and sons on Monday, May 13.
Fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between Snoop and his sons, Corde and Cordell.
One fan wrote: "All 3 of his sons look like him too bad his other son is missing from this photo cuz he do have 3 boys."
While another chimed in, adding: "He look just like his dad and 2 brothers, Snoop children are all light skin like his mom with really nice hair"
A third exclaimed: "That third son look more like him than these two."
Previously, Snoop’s family made headlines when the rapper shared a photo with his ‘doppelganger’ father, Vernell Varnado.
Speaking on TODAY in 2015, the rapper dished out on his relationship with children, emphasising the importance of 'friendship'.
He quipped, "It's a friendship relationship. It's based on me being a father, a mentor, and a friend."
For the unversed, the WWE Hall of Famer is gearing up for the upcoming Paris Olympics, after being announced as a commentator alongside sports legend Peyton Manning and singer Kelly Clarkson.
Steve Carell starred as Michael Scott during seven seasons of the beloved series 'The Office'
Noah Cyrus' birthday message for mom Tish comes amid news of estrangement between them
Chris Hemsworth also talked about the actors who worked in MCU and criticised it later
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity has been hit with legal notice
King Charles recently revealed he has lost his sense for taste
Anya Taylor-Joy refused to give away details of her grim experience