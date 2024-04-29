Zendaya pokes fun at her character Tashi Duncan on ‘The Challengers’

Zendaya previously expressed her nervousness over the movie's release over the weekend



Zendaya has no problem laughing at herself every now and then.

Recently, the 27-year-old actress re-posted an Instagram reel made by actress Danielle Pinnock, playfully mocking Zendaya’s character on the new film, The Challengers, in which she plays tennis player turned coach Tashi Duncan.

In the clip captioned, “POV: Zendaya in Challengers,” Pinnock – who has appeared on Ghosts and Young Sheldon – dressed up in tennis attire, holding a humorously large ball and racket.

But instead of playing, she is simply standing court-side with a deadpan expression, watching the ball go back and forth between two off-screen players.

The Euphoria star stumbled upon the spoof and found it so amusing that she shared it to her own Instagram Stories.

“Absolutely,” Zendaya wrote under the clip, agreeing with the meme.

She also left a laughing emoji and a heart in the comments section of Pinnock’s video.



As The Challengers hit theaters over the weekened, Zendaya expressed her nerves ahead of the release in another Instagram post, acknowledging the support and encouragement she received.

She wrote “This is my first time leading a film in this way so ya girls been nervous but everyones excitement and encouragement has meant the world to me. I’m so honored that I get to do this beside these incredibly talented, brilliant and hilarious people and on behalf of all of us, we hope you enjoy the film and again… try not to judge the characters too much lol but also #teamtashi."