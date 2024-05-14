Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after suffering major blow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their first statement after the couple's Archewell Foundation was declared 'delinquent.'



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed gratitude towards the people of Nigeria for making their trip 'unforgettable.'

The couple released an official statement on their website Sussex.com with a title, "THANK YOU NIGERIA."

The statement reads, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their unforgettable trip to Nigeria with a cultural reception in Lagos and a polo match fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered."

It further reads, "The couple was greeted with a beautiful pre-game parade – a vibrant display of young enthusiasts in polo gear, proudly waving the green and white flags of Nigeria – followed by a procession of older children on horseback, setting the tone for a day filled with sport and spirit."

At the end of their note, Harry and Meghan said that they "would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips."

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan's charitable organisation received a letter from the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.

The foundation was declared delinquent for "failing to submit a required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

As reported by People Magazine, the delinquency notice further said that the organisation is “not in good standing" and "prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds."

