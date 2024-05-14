Rihanna, A$AP Rocky share special memories on RZA's birthday: Photos

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky share special memories on RZA's birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share special moments of their first born child RZA, who is already two-years-old.



Over the weekend, the couple celebrated their son's birthday with friends and family at a party. On Monday, the 35-year-old rapper treated his 18.5k Instagram followers to some never-before-seen pictures of him and his partner with their two youngsters.

"Happiest birthday 2 my 1st born baby boy RZA," A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, wrote as the post's caption, including ten images and videos of his kid and their family.

With the birthday kid hanging upside down and his younger brother Riot Rose making an appearance in a few of the candid shots, the family was beaming as they posed for some informal portraits.

The videos featured some sweet behind-the-scenes footage of RZA along with some cute pictures of the birthday boy and his father cuddling.

Although RZA's 36-year-old famous mother hasn't yet released a message for him, her friend and well-known media figure Jason Lee uploaded pictures of himself at RZA's birthday celebration over the weekend.

Jason wrote the following as the Instagram post's description after posing with the couple and their child: "HBD King RZA. Coolest 2 year old ever! Parent teacher conferences gonna be different with these two. Love watching you with your kids. The love made me want some!"

The couple welcomed RZA in May 2022 and their second son, Riot Rose, last year in August 2023.