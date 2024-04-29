Rihanna dishes out what she wants to wear at 2024 Met Gala

Rihanna shares her plans for this year's Met Gala

Rihanna has recently planned to keep it "real simple" at this year's Met Gala.

Speaking to Extra, the Umbrella hit-maker said, "I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year. Very simple."

"I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that," stated the songstress.

Rihanna mentioned that the look is more demure “compared to everything” she’s previously worn to the annual benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"I am showing up for dinner. Shout-out to Anna Wintour," added the singer.

Dishing out her choices for accessories, Rihanna revealed, "I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage."

The singer ensured that the look would not be "too revealing".

Earlier, Rihanna told Vogue, "I’ve done so much in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out."

"But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?'" explained the songstress.

Meanwhile, Rihanna became a mother in May 2022 after she gave birth to son RZA with partner ASAP Rocky.

The Diamonds crooner opened up about expecting baby number 2. less than one year later at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Rihanna and Rocky’s second son, Riot Rose, was born in August 2023.