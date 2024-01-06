Nigel Lythgoe steps down as ‘SYTYCD’ judge amid sexual assault allegations

Nigel Lythgoe will no longer serve as a judge on the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance after sexual assault allegations emerged against him.

On Friday, the television producer, 74, told Variety he was stepping down from the long-running series.

In the statement, Lythgoe maintained that it was his decision he made with a “heavy heart but entirely voluntarily” to “step back from participating in this year’s series.”

He explained that he made the decision in order to keep the focus of the show on dance and dancers while he is “dedicating [himself] to clearing [his] name and restoring [his] reputation.”

Following the statement, the 19 Entertainment, Dick Clark Productions, and FOX announced via People Magazine that SYTYCD “will proceed, although without Nigel Lythgoe, to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants.”



They further stated, “No decision has been made as to a replacement judge for this season, which will premiere on FOX on Monday, March 4th.”

It is unclear if the former judge would still be involved in the audition process which takes place in the first few episodes of the season.

Lythgoe’s exit comes after Abdul filed her lawsuit last week against him, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him on two different occasions.