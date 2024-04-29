Elisabeth Moss recalls suffering back injury while filming The Veil

Elisabeth Moss spills about her injury while filming new spy series

Elisabeth Moss has recently opened up about suffering a back injury while filming a stunt for upcoming series, The Veil.



In a new interview with Variety, Moss shared that the injury left her "lying on the roof for a couple hours in Istanbul," where they filmed one of the thriller show's early episodes.

In the second episode, Moss, who plays a British MI6 agent trying to stop a terrorist attack, faced off against an enemy on a rooftop in the Turkish city.

The Handmaid's Tale actress said, "The [scene] you see in the show is actually the second time we shot it, about six weeks later."

"The first time we shot it I hit a wall the wrong way, let’s just say, and ended up lying on the roof for a couple hours," remarked the 41-year-old.

Despite suffering a serious injury, Moss didn’t want to pause production and started filming the very next day.

“We actually shot the next day at the airport, those are the Paris airport scenes you see [in the episode], and I actually have, like, a broken back,” added the Emmy-winning actress.

Moss disclosed she implored the production crew used visual effects to help finalise the scene after she filmed it with "limited mobility".

"I tried to get them to put a green blanket over me, and just VFX me out. I was like, ‘Look, just put the green blanket over me and you can scrub me out in post,'" said the actress,

Meanwhile, The Veil will premiere on April 30 on Hulu.