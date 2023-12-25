Jeremy Allen White will only watch Zac Efron’s ‘HSM’ movies on this condition

Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron star in the newly-released movie ‘The Iron Claw’

Jeremy Allen White hasn’t watched the High School Musical trilogy, which shot his co-star Zac Efron to fame, but will watch it under a specific condition.

The Bear star, 32, appeared in an interview with Variety’s Just for Variety podcast in which he was asked if liked watching the hit Disney Channel original movie starring his The Iron Claw co-star.

White then sheepishly admitted, “I haven’t seen them,” adding, “Sorry, Zac. I will watch them. I will.”

Host Marc Malkin then suggested to have watch-party to which White presented his condition that he will watch the movies “only if Zac holds my hand through them,” noting “that’s how we’ll get it done.”

Malkin then also pitched the idea that watching High School Musical could be a potential charitable fundraiser. White hilariously agreed, “Just film Zac and I, fingers interlaced in a theatre, watching the three… it’s three films?”

“I’ll only watch the ones that Zac is a part of,” he added when he was informed of the extended HSM universe and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. “That’s a part of the deal. But yeah, I’d be up for that, raising money.”

White and Efron, 36, play brothers Kerry Von Erich and Kevin Von Erich, in the newly-released movie, The Iron Claw. The duo have seemingly developed a close bond since filming.

He also attended Efron’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling earlier this month.

“It’s as if Zac Efron doesn’t know he is, in fact, a movie star,” White said at the ceremony. “So we’re all here today to remind him and put a big star in the ground with his name on it so he’ll never forget.”